Sometimes all you need to brighten your day is a video of celebrities playing a ridiculous game of "catch some balls in your pants."

That's not the actual name of this classic Hollywood Game Night game (that would be "Get In My Pants"), but that's just about the gist of it. Host Jane Lynch reads off a question about a movie, and whichever contestant is wearing the giant pants assigned to that movie must then catch the ball flying through the air. So simple, so entertaining, especially when they're so into it that they're diving on the floor in their giant pants.

In the exclusive clip above from tonight's episode of the NBC game show, Kal Penn, Derek Hough, Joel McHale, Sherri Shepherd, Ester Dean, and Oliver Hudson join a couple of regular people in a game of catching balls in their really big pants, and it's pretty delightful and completely ridiculous.