Been feeling like Offred (Elisabeth Moss) should have gotten out of Gilead by now? You're not alone.

Even Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood is feeling that struggle with the Hulu series, which just ended its third season, as she acknowledged in a new interview with Time.

"They can't keep Offred in Gilead for many more seasons, or a certain amount of wheel spinning will be going on," she said "They have to move her along—and I've given them lots of ways of how that would happen."

Atwood has written a sequel to her original book, which was begun before the Hulu series even premiered. The Testaments will take place 15 years after the end of the first book and will follow three other women living in this world, including a woman raised in Gilead, a Canadian teen who finds out she was born there, and everybody's fave, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). It serves as a way to answer the questions everybody was asking after Offred got into the van at the end of the book.