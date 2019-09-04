Mac Miller's Death 1 Year Later: Man Arrested on Federal Charges

Almost exactly one year after Mac Miller's death, a man has been charged in connection with his passing.

Cameron James Pettit, a Hollywood Hills resident, was arrested on federal charges alleging that he sold counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl to Miller, two days before his death. Pettit, 28, was arrested on Wednesday morning by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Fusion Task Force, prosecutors have announced.

Pettit was arrested pursuant to a criminal complaint filed last Friday that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, a press release from the United States Attorney Central District of California stated on Wednesday.

According the affidavit on this case, on the night of Sept. 4, Pettit "agreed to supply" Miller with 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax. But, when Pettit made the delivery the morning of Sept. 5, he allegedly sold Miller "counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl." The affidavit also states that hours after news of Miller's death emerged, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, "Most likely I will die in jail."

The affidavit also states that investigators believe that Miller died after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and that those pills had been provided by Pettit. While another individual allegedly supplied Miller with other drugs prior to his death, according to the affidavit those narcotics drugs did not contain fentanyl.