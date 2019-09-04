Big Hit Entertainment Announces Dates And Locations Of Global Audition

One of the biggest talent agencies in South Korea, Big Hit Entertainment along with Source Music have announced the finalised date sand locations for their PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION. The agencies will be travelling all over the world in search of new trainees that will eventually become members of a brand new girl group. 

Big Hit Entertainment has had incredible success with boy groups such as BTS and TXT. Fans have been wondering when the agency will be debuting a girl group under the Big Hit name. Hence, on 4 September, the agency made the following statement, "In a joint venture with Source Music, we will be holding a ‘PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' to select members for a new girl group, whom we will be aiming to debut in 2021."

CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si-Hyuk and former creative director for SM Entertainment and now newly appointed Chief Brand Officer, Min Hee-Jin will be working on this project together.

The agency has created a Twitter account for PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION featuring adorable animations and even video trailers titled, The Girl. There, the agency announced that the auditions will run from 5 October to 27 October, starting at Los Angeles and New York City. 

Auditions will be held in 16 cities across the United States, Asia and Australia, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan and more. The overall vibe of all the content that is being shared by the company in relation to the new girl group leans very retro, with a low-fi aesthetic. 

Have a look at the PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION trailer below: 

With Big Hit Entertainment, now being one of the major players in the K-pop industry, many aspiring artists are likely to audition to be a part of their new girl group. 

Get updates on the global audition here

