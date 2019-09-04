Big Hit Entertainment Announces Dates And Locations Of Global Audition

One of the biggest talent agencies in South Korea, Big Hit Entertainment along with Source Music have announced the finalised date sand locations for their PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION. The agencies will be travelling all over the world in search of new trainees that will eventually become members of a brand new girl group.

Big Hit Entertainment has had incredible success with boy groups such as BTS and TXT. Fans have been wondering when the agency will be debuting a girl group under the Big Hit name. Hence, on 4 September, the agency made the following statement, "In a joint venture with Source Music, we will be holding a ‘PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' to select members for a new girl group, whom we will be aiming to debut in 2021."

CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, Bang Si-Hyuk and former creative director for SM Entertainment and now newly appointed Chief Brand Officer, Min Hee-Jin will be working on this project together.