Oh Yeon-Seo's Agency Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Goo Hye-Sun

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 4 Sep. 2019 12:36 AM

32-year-old South Korean actress, Oh Yeon-Seo has been implicated in a public dispute between celebrity couple, Goo Hye-Sun and Ahn Jae-Hyun

After Goo accused Ahn of having an alleged affair with his current co-star in an Instagram post, Oh's talent agency, Celltrion Entertainment had to make a public statement addressing the issue. Oh and Ahn are currently filming an upcoming drama titled People With Flaws, which is set to premiere this November. 

Due to Goo's public accusation, speculations of Oh being the woman Ahn allegedly had an affair with surfaced. Celltrion Entertainment worked quickly to make a public statement announcing that Oh's relationship with Ahn Jae-Hyun is strictly professional and that anyone spreading baseless rumours will be met with strict legal action, including Goo Hye-Sun.

Their full statement goes as follows: 

"Hello. This is Celltrion Entertainment who is in charge of the management of actress Oh Yeon-Seo.

We are delivering our stance on the post that Goo Hye-Sun posted on her Instagram today.

First, the part about "rumours of dating the actress in the drama he is currently filming" in Goo Hye-Sun's post is completely untrue.

We plan on taking strong legal action against Goo Hye-Sun for posting speculations on her official social media which is severe defamation and spreading of false information.

In addition, we will take strong legal action against those spreading false information based on violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

Oh Yeon-Seo has been doing her best for the drama which so many staff members are putting their efforts into despite the difficult circumstances.

However, we will take strong legal action without lenience because we can no longer sit by and observe while [she is] experiencing misery."

As of writing this article, Goo Hye-Sun has not responded to Celltrion Entertainment's threat of legal action and Ahn Jae-Hyun has yet to make any public statements regarding his wife's allegations. 

