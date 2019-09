Hallmark's 2019 Christmas Movie Slate Is Here!

It's finally September, which means it's sort of fall, which means it's almost Halloween, which is really close to Thanksgiving, which is practically Christmas time!

And that means that it's now time to prepare ourselves for endless holiday movies, courtesy of Hallmark and the 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas. The network announced its slate of holiday programming on Wednesday (with a first look right here at E! News), and your DVR is absolutely going to be full if you like Christmas joy, or Candace Cameron Bure.

Speaking of Hallmark's Queen of Christmas, she gave us an exclusive little tease of her new movie this season.

"I'm just giddy that fans have dubbed me the Queen of Christmas!" she said. "I can't wait for you to see my new Christmas movie for 2019, Christmas Town with Tim Rozon. It highlights foster children, adoption and community. Being a part of the Hallmark family during the holiday season is one of the biggest joys of my career."

Christmas Town airs December 1. For the full schedule, see below! All movies premiere at 8 p.m.