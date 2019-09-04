Take a Bow: Rihanna's Fierce Fashion Week Looks Throughout the Years

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 4 Sep. 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

New York Fashion Week is finally here—and nobody slays the style game quite like Rihanna.

The 31-year-old singer has turned heads at countless runway shows over the years. Whether she's dazzling in Dior or looking chic in Chanel, the nine-time Grammy winner knows how to dress to impress. 

However, she's more than just a spectator. The "Umbrella" artist has also presented her own designs. Who could forget when she closed out New York Fashion Week with her 2018 Savage x Fenty extravaganza—a celebration of inclusivity featuring models with different body types and skin tones? Or, who remembers when RiRi rode in on a motorcycle for her 2017 Fenty x Puma show? This year, the singer is returning to the Big Apple for her new Savage x Fenty collection. Fans can catch all of the action by streaming it via Amazon Prime Video starting Sept. 20. Can't wait to see her serve some serious style? Take a trip down memory lane by clicking on the gallery below.

Photos

Rihanna's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Let the fashion fun begin!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rihanna , Fashion , Fashion Week , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Beauty

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.