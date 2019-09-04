We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you ready for fall? There's nothing more fun than nabbing some new trends to mix and match with your wardrobe. And while temperatures might still be summery, we are stoked for upcoming sweater weather. That said, the animal print trend is available loads of transitional piece as well.

And if you've shied away from animal prints in the past, don't this season: From snakeskin to leopard to zebra, animal prints are basically the new neutral. Take a look at our sampling below!