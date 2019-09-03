The Real Reason Dancing With the Stars Pros Leave the Show

Ladies and gentleman, prepare for some changes in the ballroom this season.

When the line-up of professional dancers were announced for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming 28th season, many were surprised to see two fan-favorites missing from the roster: Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess.

Sure, professional dancers taking brief hiatuses from the ballroom for a season or two is nothing new, but Artem and Sharna's comments about their departures seemed to suggest they were a bit blind-sided not to be included--and one of their exits may not be a temporary one.

Still, longtime fans of the ABC reality hit series have had to say goodbye to many fan-favorite dancers in the past, including Derek Hough, Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke, with all three serving as some of the show's most celebrated competitors ever.

But what leads a DWTS pro to exit stage-left after years of winning mirrorball trophies and earning Emmy nominations for their work on the show?