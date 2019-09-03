Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are adjusting their child custody arrangement.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple has agreed that Kevin will get custody of their two boys 70 percent of the time. As for Britney, she will get 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. Previously, the duo agreed on 50-50 custody.

This new arrangement reportedly has been in place since August 2018. Things became official and formalized, however, last week.

We've reached out to Britney and Kevin's attorneys for any comment.

While the pop music superstar tends to keep her private life private, fans are sometimes given a glimpse into Britney's life as a mom.