Ariana Grande Is Suing Forever 21 for $10 Million

Ariana Grande has a problem with Forever 21.

According to legal documents filed in California court on Monday and obtained by E! News, the songstress has filed a lawsuit against the fast fashion retailer and beauty company Riley Rose, started by Forever 21's founders' daughters, accusing them of false endorsement, trademark infringement and copyright infringement among other claims.

According to the lawsuit, filed by attorneys on the pop star's behalf, Forever 21 contacted the triple threat's representatives about the possibility of having her endorse the brand through social media marketing, including posts on Instagram and Twitter. "Given her stature, influence, and social media following, the market value for even a single Instagram post by Ms. Grande is well into the six figures, and she commands in the mid-seven figures to over eight figures for longer-term endorsement deals, marketing campaigns, and/or licensing deals for use of her name and likeness," the documents read.

While negotiations took place around December 2018 and January 2019, according to the lawsuit, an endorsement deal was never reached because the amounts that Forever 21 "offered to pay for the right to use Ms. Grande's name and likeness were insufficient for an artist of her stature," the documents state.