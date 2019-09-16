In his journey to crystal clear skin, Late Late Show host, James Corden became a brand-new ambassador for cult Japanese skincare brand, SK-II. And if you've been paying attention to the Internet, you'd have seen the cheery comedian starring in the brand's hit web entertainment series, PITERA™ Masterclass, along with other big names like Naomi Watanabe, John Legend and Tang Wei.

In the series, the talk show host travels all the way to Japan in order to discover the secret of PITERA™, the almighty ingredient that is in all SK-II products. Integral to the skincare routine is also the application method, which SK-II's OG ambassador, Chinese actress Tang Wei, has pretty much mastered in all her years of using SK-II's Facial Treatment Essence.

If you're as curious as we are about how to correctly apply the Facial Treatment Essence, you're in luck. The latest episode sees Corden trying his hand at demonstrating Tang Wei's iconic "Pat Pat Routine" when applying the hit product. Containing 90% PITERA™, this powerful essence does not require a cotton pad as the skin should absorb every last drop of goodness.