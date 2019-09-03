Super Junior Reveals The Date Of Their Official Comeback Via Cryptic Photos

All the photos uploaded had a retro feel about them, featuring roller-skates, film cameras and so on. Perhaps the group will be making their comeback with a feel-good pop song? Looks like we have to wait till 14 October to find out for sure.

Leading up to their comeback, Super Junior will be premiering their third season of the reality show SJ Returns. The reality show will give fans a look behind-the-scenes as they prepare for their long-awaited comeback as well as showcasing the group's unique dynamic and personalities. The first episode is set to premiere next week on V Live.

Soon after their comeback, the group will be jetting off for a world tour. Hence, fans might get to see Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun live in a city near them. However, noticeably absent from the world tour line-up is Kim Heechul, who announced recently that he will not be participating in the Super Show 8 World Tour as well as music show promotions due to his leg condition.

The singer was involved in a car accident in 2018 and suffered leg injuries that has prevented him from dancing or even standing for long hours.

Despite his condition, Kim has lent his voice for the group's comeback album and assured fans that he will be also part of the SJ Returns variety show.

Thank goodness for that!