Kang Ji-Hwan Completes First Court Trial On Charges Of Alleged Sexual Assault

On 2 September, 42-year-old South Korean actor, Kang Ji-Hwan completed his first trial at the Suwon District Court for the charges of alleged sexual assault and attempted rape against two female victims.

The lead of popular K-dramas such as Hong Gil-Dong was arrested in his home on 9 July this year under suspicions of sexual assault on two female employees. Kang had reportedly invited the two employees for more drinks at his home after a company dinner. All three parties were intoxicated and the two victims, referred to as 'A' and 'B 'fell asleep at Kang's home. They were eventually awakened by Kang's alleged sexual advances after which 'A' texted a friend of hers stating, "I had some drinks at actor Kang Ji-Hwan's house, and now we're trapped." She then requested the friend to file a report to the police leading to Kang's arrest.

During the first trial, Kang's legal representative stated that, "The defendant admits to the overall facts that were presented by the prosecution and deeply reflects on his mistakes. The defendant himself is very afraid and unsure of how he should apologize to and comfort the victims who received a lot of pain." The lawyer went on to say that if given a chance, Kang sincerely wishes "to compensate the victims as best as he can."