Simone Biles Breaks Silence on Brother's Triple Murder Charges

Simone Biles is ready to address some tough family news.

On Monday evening, the Olympic gymnast took to Twitter and spoke out about the headlines surrounding her older brother Tevin Biles-Thomas' arrest for triple murder.

"Still having a hard time processing last week's news," she shared on social media.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," Simone continued. "I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain. XO."

Just last week, Tevin was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting on New Year's Eve.