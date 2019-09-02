There's no bad blood here.

Demi Lovato is celebrating Labor Day (and the end of summer) on a high note. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday morning, the 27-year-old shared the "jam" she's been bopping to and it was none other than Taylor Swift's hit song "Cruel Summer" from her newly released album, Lover.

What's more? The "Confident" singer made it clear that she's, in fact, a Swiftie... despite rumors the two weren't on great terms late last month.

"Life's too short for women to not support other women," Lovato captioned her Instagram Story, along with a heart, praise hands and clapping hands emojis. "Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift."

The 27-year-old star's post caught Taylor's attention because she re-posted it to her own Instagram page. "This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face," the Lover singer shared on Monday morning. "Thank you @ddlovato."