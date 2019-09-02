BTS’ Jungkook Broke The Internet By Teasing An English Solo Track: Watch

On 1 September, BTS' beloved maknae, Jungkook celebrated his 22nd birthday. The youngest member of one of the biggest K-pop boy groups in the world was trending worldwide on Twitter as ARMYs and celebrities alike gave the idol their well-wishes.

In fact, even Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj wished the 22-year-old world star on Twitter. At about 1am KST on his birthday, Jungkook thanked all the well-wishers, including his fellow members, Suga, RM, V, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope on BTS' official Twitter page. He posted a selfie of himself with the caption, "Thank you for making me happy."

But that was not all! The Bangtan Boy then went on to share an audio snippet of him singing a never-before-released solo song that was in English. Jungkook cheekily wrote in the caption, "As for this… please look forward to it, hehe."

Could it be that BTS might be preparing an English album? Or is Jungkook releasing an English solo single?

Looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for any sort of confirmation. Meanwhile, you can get a taste of the potential track below: