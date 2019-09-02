BTS’ Jungkook Broke The Internet By Teasing An English Solo Track: Watch

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 2 Sep. 2019 8:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Jungkook

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

On 1 September, BTS' beloved maknae, Jungkook celebrated his 22nd birthday. The youngest member of one of the biggest K-pop boy groups in the world was trending worldwide on Twitter as ARMYs and celebrities alike gave the idol their well-wishes. 

In fact, even Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj wished the 22-year-old world star on Twitter. At about 1am KST on his birthday, Jungkook thanked all the well-wishers, including his fellow members, Suga, RM, V, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope on BTS' official Twitter page. He posted a selfie of himself with the caption, "Thank you for making me happy."

But that was not all! The Bangtan Boy then went on to share an audio snippet of him singing a never-before-released solo song that was in English. Jungkook cheekily wrote in the caption, "As for this… please look forward to it, hehe."

Could it be that BTS might be preparing an English album? Or is Jungkook releasing an English solo single? 

Looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for any sort of confirmation. Meanwhile, you can get a taste of the potential track below:

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean singers , BTS , Korean Celebrities , Asia , K-pop

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.