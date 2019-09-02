Goo Hye-Sun Announces That She Will Be Taking A Break From Acting

THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 2 Sep. 2019
THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images
On 1 September, 34-year-old South Korean actress, Goo Hye-Sun uploaded a cryptic message on her Instagram, leading fans and local media to speculate that she might be retiring from the entertainment industry.
The reason for this speculation was due to the phrasing of her message, stating that this was her "last greeting". The next day, Goo made a statement via her legal representative that she will be retiring temporarily in order to pursue further education and return to University.
Her message on Instagram reads, "Hello, this is Goo Hye Sun. I'd like to make my last greetings to you all before the publication of my new essay book 'I'm Your Companion Animal'. I would like to sincerely thank you all for giving me all of the attention and love you did. Because of you all, I was able to achieve my dreams. Please stay healthy and happy in the future. I love you."
After this was posted, many people started wondering what the actress meant by "last greeting". With Goo's permission, her lawyer cleared up rumours by stating that, "After Goo Hye-Sun finished working on her essay book I'm Your Companion Animal, that will be her last entertainment activity. She will then temporarily suspend all of her entertainment activities. She is preparing to return to University for her studies."
Goo has made international headlines due to her public dispute with her husband, Ahn Jae-Hyun regarding their potential divorce. She has used her Instagram platform during this time to share her side of the story when it was revealed that Ahn wanted a divorce. The celebrity couple's public arguments has led to brands dropping Ahn as an ambassador and complications in the filming of a Korean variety show in which he was part of the main cast.
Meanwhile, Goo has been focusing her energy on her new novel that will be published soon and an art exhibition she organised that became a huge success. It seems like the actress is looking to focus her energy on other endeavours besides acting and thus, decided to take a sabbatical from South Korea's entertainment industry. Goo has had a remarkable career since her acting debut back in 2002. She has pretty much done it all, being a successful actress, director, producer, singer-songwriter and novelist.
When reporters asked Goo's lawyer on the actress' stance on her relationship with Ahn, her legal representative stated, "Goo Hye-Sun still wishes to stay married with him [Ahn Jae-Hyun]."
Till today, Ahn has yet to make a follow-up response after threatening to release the full chat logs between him and Goo.
