Goo Hye-Sun Announces That She Will Be Taking A Break From Acting

On 1 September, 34-year-old South Korean actress, Goo Hye-Sun uploaded a cryptic message on her Instagram, leading fans and local media to speculate that she might be retiring from the entertainment industry.

The reason for this speculation was due to the phrasing of her message, stating that this was her "last greeting". The next day, Goo made a statement via her legal representative that she will be retiring temporarily in order to pursue further education and return to University.

Her message on Instagram reads, "Hello, this is Goo Hye Sun. I'd like to make my last greetings to you all before the publication of my new essay book 'I'm Your Companion Animal'. I would like to sincerely thank you all for giving me all of the attention and love you did. Because of you all, I was able to achieve my dreams. Please stay healthy and happy in the future. I love you."