EXO’s Baekhyun Shared Behind-The-Scenes Moments of SuperM On Instagram Live

When SM Entertainment revealed a new K-pop boy group called SuperM, consisting of members from existing boy groups, the announcement was met with mixed reactions in the online community. Regardless of the initial reaction, the boys of SuperM are marching on, preparing their official debut which is scheduled on 4 October.

SuperM, which consists of EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin, have been working hard in preparation for their debut as a group. Yesterday, on 1 September, Baekhyun surprised fans with an impromptu Instagram Live while the group were having dinner together after a long day of practice.

The 27-year-old idol started off the livestream by greeting everyone and saying, "I've been practicing and only slept about 30 minutes today and I'm very tired but we came here to eat after practice today.