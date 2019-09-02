f(x)'s Amber Liu Pens Letter Announcing Departure From SM Entertainment

On 1 September, member of popular K-pop girl group f(x), Amber Liu took to her Instagram to announce her sudden departure from the group and talent agency, SM Entertainment.

The 26-year-old idol has been signed under SM Entertainment since her trainee days and has spent 12 years with the company. It was only this year when her contract was up for renewal that Amber decided to let her exclusive contract expire.

The California-born singer debut in the five-member girl group, f(x) alongside Victoria, Luna, Krystal and Sulli and attained incredible success with hit songs such as "Electric Shock" and "Pinocchio". The group was even ranked number 7 in Billboard's list of "Top 10 K-pop Girl Groups of the Past Decade". F(x) was known for their unique, electro-pop sound, being one of the pioneers in this genre for K-pop.