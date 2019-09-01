Korean Actor, Ji Chang-Wook Launches His Own Personal YouTube Channel

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 1 Sep. 2019 9:03 PM

Ji Chang-Wook

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

32-year-old South Korean actor, Ji Chang-Wook is the latest celebrity to launch his own personal YouTube channel. On 1 September, the dashing actor uploaded his first video on his channel and in less than 24 hours, it has already racked up over 140,000 views. 

The lead of popular K-dramas such as Suspicious Partner and Healer introduced his channel in his first video, explaining that he wants to use this platform to connect with his fans more intimately. As a frequent user of the website, Ji said that if he were to watch anything, it was always on YouTube. Hence, it seemed natural for him to use it as a medium to showcase different sides of himself to his fans. 

"To be honest, I'm not very good with computers, and I don't go online very often," Ji explained, "But once it was explained to me, it was really simple. I made [the channel] really easily." The actor said that he plans to give viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of his day. 

Ji is just the latest in the growing number of Korean celebrities such as fellow actor, Park Seo-Joon and more, joining the YouTube community. The actor had recently completed his mandatory military service this year and has jumped straight back into work. He will be starring in a new drama titled Melting Me Softly opposite Won Jin-Ah.

The drama is set to premiere on 28 September at 9 p.m. KST on Viki and tvN.

Meanwhile, you can watch his first Youtube video below: 

