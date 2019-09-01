Love don't cost a thing and, luckily for Jennifer Lopez, neither does love advice.

As she plans her upcoming vows to Alex Rodriguez—what will be her fourth marriage—the Hustlers actress was on the hunt from some wisdom. So, she turned a notorious expert: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was wed to husband Martin Ginsburg for more than 50 years before he passed away in 2010.

"I was called about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez," Ginsburg shared during her talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival. "She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage...Now, A.Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world."

Still, the trailblazer passed along the sage advice given to her by her mother-in-law on her wedding day.