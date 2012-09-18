Greetings from Tim Buckley Trailer: Watch Penn Badgley Sing as Jeff Buckley

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Tue., 18 Sep. 2012 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you're hoping for a biopic on American vocalist Tim Buckley, you might be disappointed.

But if you're into interesting stories and seeing guys like Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley hit the high notes on the microphone while strumming the guitar, then Greetings from Tim Buckley might be your flick. 

The trailer for the film—which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival—starts by introducing us to Jeff Buckley (Badgley), the son of the famous musician who gets invited to participate in a tribute for his father.

Penn talks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' wedding

Aside from the inevitable romance story, viewers start to learn of the strains between Jeff and Tim's relationship. 

"I knew I could do it," Badgley told Vulture. "I was not concerned about the singing. I was concerned about doing it in the right way, because I actually can imitate him more than I did in the movie. I could have maybe focused more on the mimicry. But I decided not to. I decided the most important thing was to open up different parts of myself that maybe he was opening up during that time."

Watch the clip and tell us what you think of Greetings from Tim Buckley below!

Check out these buzz films from the 2012 Toronto Film Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Penn Badgley , Music

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.