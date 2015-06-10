Victoria Beckham is making good use of her spring cleaning! The fashionable mom will be auctioning off 3-year-old daughter Harper's clothing to benefit Save the Children.

Beckham is donating quite a lot of baby Beckham options: 25 designer outfits, including shoes, jackets paired with dresses, tops and jeans.

Posh Spice isn't skimping on the high-priced designer duds either. The labels on the donated items include, Chloe, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Gucci and Marc Jacobs. Talk about a posh charity shop!

The Fashion Saves Lives sale will take place on eBay between June 18 and 28.