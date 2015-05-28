Seriously, why mess with silver-fox perfection?

But still, George Clooney fields questions about why he doesn't dye his hair, which has been gray for over a decade now. And his answer, like so many of his answers, makes sense.

"Not today, I'm not," the Tomorrowland star actually joked right off the bat when asked about the process of "aging gracefully."

"I will say that there's nothing fun—and I know for actresses it's infinitely worse because of public perception based on nothing except studios not hiring them and those sorts of things—but I think for all of us, you have to come to terms with getting older and not trying to fight it," Clooney told the BBC's Radio 4 earlier this month.