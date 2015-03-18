"If it means whom you have sex with, I guess I'm straight. In the Twenties and Thirties, they used to define homosexuality by how you acted and not by whom you slept with. Sailors would f--k guys all the time, but as long as they behaved in masculine ways, they weren't considered gay."

Gay James added, "I like my queer public persona. I like that it's so hard to define me and that people always have to guess about me. They don't know what the hell is up with me, and that's great. Not that I do what I do to confuse people, but as long as they are confused, I get time to play."

And while Franco is fine with the public discussion of his love life, he has zero interest in adding his two cents to the mix.

"I really don't care what people think about my sexuality, and it's also none of their business. So I really don't choose to identify with my public persona. I am not interested in most straight male-bonding rituals, but I am also kept from being fully embraced by the gay community because I don't think anyone truly believes I have gay sex."

