Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET
by Bruna Nessif | Mon., 18 May. 2015 7:17 PM
The Coke Boys lost one of their own.
E! News confirms that rapper Chinx, real name Lionel Pickens, died following a drive-by shooting in Queens, New York, on Sunday morning. He was 31.
The New York Police Department tells E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 84th Drive around 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, they observed two victims in a Porsche with gunshot wounds. The victim identified as Pickens, who was driving, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, and was transported to Jamaica Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The second victim, a 27-year-old unidentified male, was found with gunshot wounds to the back and was also transported to the same medical center. He is currently in critical condition.
"There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing," the NYPD tells us.
Chinx, a member of French Montana's record label, Instagrammed that he would be making a club appearance Saturday night in Brooklyn. He was known for songs such as "Feelings" and "Bodies."
French took to Instagram to react to the tragic news:
Who would of thought?? i'll ever get that call ??
A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on
The devil comes in all shapes and sizes and he's ruthless. Life here is temporary. They will kill you for this lifestyle, if they can't afford it jealousy is a motherfucker Protect yourself, protect the people you love. I'm sad to see my brother go out like this, one of the realest people I met. This shit's not right. These streets don't love us My prayers go to his kids and family. We going to finish off what we started #ripchinx #ripstacks #freemaxb ?? s/o to #jayz
A video posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on
A number of celebs from the hip-hop community and those who were friends with Chinx also went on social media to pay their respects.
We've only known each other a short time but it was the best time, full of memories that I will cherish forever! I miss you Chinxy ?? #TheWolfPack #RIPChinx
A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
Can't let these suckas shatter ya dreams! RIP CHINX!— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 17, 2015
Damn Chinx... Smh... #RIP my G.— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 17, 2015
Rip Chinx man. Smoke extra for da homie and his fam today.— Cameron (@wizkhalifa) May 17, 2015
Damn bro ! Always hate waking up to bad news! Gone too soon homie! @ChinxMusic u was a real 1 💯 never forgotten bro ! pic.twitter.com/rhenCrfVZV— Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) May 17, 2015
🙏 God bless you your family your team ..Chinx is a good man good heart good friend .. Sending my… https://t.co/KOxZIfqSpt— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 17, 2015
Damn. RIP Chinx Drugs. What a good dude. I hate seeing violence cut down young people like this. Condolences to French Montana & family.— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) May 17, 2015
We want to send our condolences to the family of Chinx. He was always real with me and excited about what was next with his music. #RIPChinx— Sway Calloway (@RealSway) May 17, 2015
Gone way too soon,,,,, rest in peace CHINX,,, another brother gone ,,, this is terrible :( ????
A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on
Originally published on Sunday, May 17, 2015 at 10:17 a.m.
—Reporting by Ruth O'Neill
