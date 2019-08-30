Congratulations, Alex Rodriguez!

The former New York Yankees player has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million. Rodriguez purchased the house from Meryl Streep in 2014, and the four-bedroom, four-bath pad boasts several luxurious features. According to Architectural Digest, it has everything from floor-to-ceiling windows to Italian marble floors. It also features a top-of-the-line kitchen with multiple ovens and refrigerators, including a wine fridge. The spa-like master bathroom is another high-end spot with its deep tub and giant steam shower.

Of course, there's also the outdoor oasis, complete with a pool, a fountain, a fire pit and a lounge area. There are also several TVs in this space—so sports lovers never have to miss the big game.

In addition, the home has plenty of personality. Just take a look at the dining room, which has a wall full of cartoon faces.

The house was originally built in 1954 and was later renovated by architect and designer Xorin Balbes. Carl Gambino from Westside Estate Agency represented Rodriguez in the sale of the home. The listing agent declined to comment.