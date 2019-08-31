Ready for a new This Is Us twist? The Emmy-winning NBC drama returns for a fourth season with an extended premiere event on Tuesday, Sept. 24, but you don't have to wait to get a hint at what's to come. In celebration of the Big Three's birthday, NBC unveiled a brand-new trailer featuring…a lot of people who aren't the Pearsons?!

"It's so strange, isn't it? How just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story," Mandy Moore 's Rebecca says to Milo Ventimiglia's Jack. "It's actually kind of terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person you've never met can change everything."