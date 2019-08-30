Jessica Alba Does This Easy, At Home Trick to Take "10 Years" Off Her Face

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 30 Aug. 2019 9:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessica Alba

BACKGRID

Jessica Alba is breaking down her beauty routine.

The stunning actress and Honest Company mogul has so much going on in her life. From being a mom to running her company to working on her acting gigs, Alba admits she's "freaking tired." So, how does she stay looking fresh and hydrated when she's traveling all over the world? The 38-year-old star is sharing her secrets in a new "no makeup makeup look" tutorial for British Vogue, published on YouTube Friday.

"I like to start with a really good moisturizer," Alba says in the beginning of the video. "My trick is I mix it with a glow primer."

Alba then explains that before it "totally blends in," she uses Nurse Jamie's NuVibe Massager on her face.

"I feel like this just really takes like 10 years off of my face," she says as she uses the device. "Basically in my mid-20s right now."

Watch

Shocking Truth Behind Jessica Alba's Role in Never Been Kissed

Alba then goes in with foundation, demonstrating how to blend it from mid-cheek down to your neck.

"I think the best tip for the makeup no makeup look is to choose tones and colors that aren't too far from your skin tones," Alba tells viewers.

Take a look at the video above to find out the next steps in Alba's beauty tutorial!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Celebrities , Beauty , Makeup , YouTube , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.