E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Achieve Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Smokey Eye

Currently the reigning queen of Bollywood, 33-year-old actress Deepika Padukone has achieved royalty status in India's film industry. From her humble beginnings in Bangalore to now being crowned by Times as one of the Top 100 most influential people in the world, Padukone has had a meteoric rise to stardom.

Unlike most Indian film stars, Padukone's family was not at all affiliated with Bollywood. Her father was a former national badminton player and her mother is a travel agent. Born in Denmark before moving to India, the stunning beauty got her start in the world of entertainment through modelling jobs before making her film debut alongside Aishwarya Rai, no less, in a Kannada film. Her breakthrough came when she starred in the blockbuster Bollywood hit, Om Shanti Om in 2007, opposite superstar Shahrukh Khan. The film was the highest-grossing film of the year and Padukone was awarded the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut.

Since then, she has been going from strength to strength. Padukone has gained critical acclaim for her acting in one of the grandest remakes of Romeo & Juliet, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and the controversial historical film, Padmaavat, in 2018 which is one of the biggest grossers in Indian cinema. In both films she starred opposite Ranveer Singh and the two were known for their incredible onscreen chemistry, which eventually moved off-screen as the two superstars tied the knot in November 2018.

Padukone is not afraid to take risks, both in film and on the red carpet. She has always turned looks with her amazing red carpet looks at Cannes Film Festival, in all the years she attended. She often pairs bold gowns with bold beauty looks, though arguably, the Bollywood stunner seem to have a penchant for smokey eye looks.

We're helping you achieve Deepika Padukone's signature smokey eye so that you can channel your inner Bollywood queen.