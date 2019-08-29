K-pop Superstar Jay Park and DJ Yultron Are 'On Fire' With Their Latest EP

A trailblazer in South Korea's music industry, Jay Park has become synonymous with independent music and Asia's rich hip-hop scene. The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate has done it all, from being the leader of one of K-pop's top boy groups 2PM to being the CEO of not one, but two, music labels, AOMG and H1GHER Music.

Park has paved his own path in a top-down, corporation-based music industry, and made a name for himself and his label. Now, he is going toe-to-toe with South Korea's leading talent agencies and has become a well-respected musician, entrepreneur and producer in South Korea's ever-evolving entertainment industry. This man in constantly on the move, working on multiple projects at once.

Just in 2019 alone, Park created a talent reality programme titled Sign Here under the AOMG umbrella, in which he was a judge. He also announced a world tour aptly called SEXY 4EVA World Tour, performing in almost every continent from Asia to North America. On top of all this, Park has also released a studio album titled The Road Less Travelled in June of this year and an EP around the same period called Nothing Matters.

His extensive list of projects and accolades is truly a testament to Park's outstanding work ethic and inextinguishable passion for music. This man is on fire, which coincidentally is the name of his collaborative EP with producer and DJ, Yultron.

On Fire was released in August 2019 and consists of four tracks that are absolute bangers. Combining Yultron's hard-hitting EDM beats and Park's unique flow, On Fire is a blend of hip-hop and EDM that is bound to get any party started.

E! had a chat with both Jay Park and Yultron about their latest EP, South Korea's constantly evolving music industry and more.