Sunmi Just Gave Us The Sultry Pop Anthem Of The Summer With "LALALAY"

Courtesy of MAKEUS Entertainment
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 10:43 PM
Courtesy of MAKEUS Entertainment
Days after teasing her mysterious comeback, K-pop goddess Sunmi is back with a brand new single, "LALALAY"!
It's safe to say that Sunmi is a excellent performer who consistently delivers top performing hits — think back to her viral "Gashina" and "Siren" MVs and you'll have a pretty clear idea of what she is capable of.
Her latest single is no exception: It's a rich, visual feast that slickly combines Sunmi's distinctive vocals with a set of sexy dance moves that is sure to be wildly copied. "LALALAY" is a sultry, upbeat pop number that references Latin pop and dancehall, blending them with strong lyrics and a Korean point of view. In particular, Billboard also noted the inclusion of the taepyeongso, a traditional Korean horn instrument, that added a unique aspect to the pop number.
Speaking of her inspiration for her new music, Sunmi revealed a recent trip to Mexico was the source.
"The inspiration came while on tour. I went to Mexico with high expectations about their passion and fans were enjoying my show very passionately without caring about what other people think," she said during her showcase, reported the Korea Herald.
The music itself speaks to the emotionally stronger and resilient artist that Sunmi has become.
One memorable line from the song goes, "If I'm criticised until I crumble to dust, I'm okay/ What? No matter what you're doing, you know I'm okay," she sassily shoots at her detractors.
The singer was recently criticised by a netizen about not participating in production, "leaving composers and co-producers to do most of the work" in an apparent dig at "LALALAY", which had not been released at that point in time, as reported by The Korea Times.
This song definitely brushes the criticism she faces an artist away.
"I'm always debating whether to shake things up or stay the same. I believe that somewhere in the middle, between what the public wants and what the artist strives to be, is most ideal," she went on to say at her showcase. "That's why when I want to bring change, I ask people within the company and I ask them whether it would be okay. Then the time comes when you need change. This record was that."
Watch the music video below.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?