Sunmi Just Gave Us The Sultry Pop Anthem Of The Summer With "LALALAY"

Days after teasing her mysterious comeback, K-pop goddess Sunmi is back with a brand new single, "LALALAY"!

It's safe to say that Sunmi is a excellent performer who consistently delivers top performing hits — think back to her viral "Gashina" and "Siren" MVs and you'll have a pretty clear idea of what she is capable of.

Her latest single is no exception: It's a rich, visual feast that slickly combines Sunmi's distinctive vocals with a set of sexy dance moves that is sure to be wildly copied. "LALALAY" is a sultry, upbeat pop number that references Latin pop and dancehall, blending them with strong lyrics and a Korean point of view. In particular, Billboard also noted the inclusion of the taepyeongso, a traditional Korean horn instrument, that added a unique aspect to the pop number.

Speaking of her inspiration for her new music, Sunmi revealed a recent trip to Mexico was the source.

"The inspiration came while on tour. I went to Mexico with high expectations about their passion and fans were enjoying my show very passionately without caring about what other people think," she said during her showcase, reported the Korea Herald.