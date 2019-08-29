Park Seo-Joon, BTS' V, Choi Woo-Shik And Peakboy's Holiday Was Vacation Goals

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 9:21 PM
Korean actor Park Seo-joon is on holiday with a few of his best buddies and, yes, they're probably doing it better than most people!
Last week, SBS Star reported that Park was on holiday with BTS' V and actor Choi Woo-shik, and that they spent a day at sea on a yacht. This was later confirmed when Park uploaded a short video on Instagram that showed a sunset view of the sea, as well a cameo from Choi, who looked to be capturing Park with the sunset in the background.
Choi also later uploaded the image of Park on his Instagram.
And now it looks like in addition to the original group (of Park, Choi and V), they were also joined by singer Peakboy!
V uploaded several photos on the BTS members' Twitter account today, and gave fans am inside look at the boys' fun day out at sea. From a dip in the cool blue waters, to hiking on an island and a barbecue dinner, the intrepid band of brothers looked like they were having the best time of their lives.
V also referenced an inside joke shared among the friends, cheekily captioning his Twitter post, "wooga". It's a term that the boys have used when sending each other coffee trucks, and messages on social media, so it was a cute reminder of their strong friendship.
Speaking of strong friendship, they didn't forget an important part of their circle: Park Hyung-sik.
The Suits actor is currently serving his mandatory military service, and V made sure he was not left out by including him in the most hilarious way — Photoshopping him into one of the pictures!
Check out the heartwarming photos of the boys' trip below.
Twitter/BTS
Park Seo-Joon, BTS' V, Choi Woo-Shik and Peakboy snap a candid shot as they take a relaxing hike on an island.
Twitter/BTS
Not wanting to leave Park Hyung-sik out of the fun, V chose the perfect photo and added him in. Doesn't Park look like he's taking the photo?
Twitter/BTS
We can't decide if the view of the sunset, or the view of the boys is better. What do you think?
Article continues below
Twitter/BTS
There's no better way to bond than over food and drinks — especially if it's barbecue!
Park Seo-joon, V and Park Hyung-sik became close friends when they starred on television drama Hwarang in 2016. Park introduced Choi to the group a while later, and they became good friends with Peakboy too!
Last year, the group celebrated Park Seo-joon and V's birthdays together with a pool party.
Here's looking to more beautiful moments from this friendship!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?