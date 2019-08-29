Park Seo-Joon, BTS' V, Choi Woo-Shik And Peakboy's Holiday Was Vacation Goals

And now it looks like in addition to the original group (of Park, Choi and V), they were also joined by singer Peakboy!

V uploaded several photos on the BTS members' Twitter account today, and gave fans am inside look at the boys' fun day out at sea. From a dip in the cool blue waters, to hiking on an island and a barbecue dinner, the intrepid band of brothers looked like they were having the best time of their lives.

V also referenced an inside joke shared among the friends, cheekily captioning his Twitter post, "wooga". It's a term that the boys have used when sending each other coffee trucks, and messages on social media, so it was a cute reminder of their strong friendship.