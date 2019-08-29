What event can bring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler and Farrah Abraham together? The 2019 Venice Film Festival, of course.

While pop culture fans were expecting to see supermodels and A-list actors in Italy this week, one red carpet brought out an unexpected guest.

On Thursday night, Farrah attended the Ad Astra screening at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

Yes, the former Teen Mom OG star apparently secured an invite to the premiere of a movie starring Brad and Liv. And while posing for photographers, the former reality star experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

For those wondering what brings her to Italy for the film festival, we'll let Farrah explain in her latest Instagram post.