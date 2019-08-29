Fergie's Epic Birthday Party for Her Son Has Us Dreaming of Paradise

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 1:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

We gotta feeling this is going to be a birthday party to remember.

Before Fergie's son turned six today, the Black Eyed Peas singer decided to throw an epic celebration in Southern California. Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to experience Axl's island?

In pictures posted on social media, fans were able to relive the sun-filled day that included plenty of treats, Hawaiian shirts and activities for all ages.

"Happy 6th Birthday to the love of my life #AxlJack," Fergie wrote on Instagram. "#AxlsIsland."

Josh Duhamel also took to social media and wished his son a special day. "Can't believe this little dude is 6 today," the actor wrote on Instagram Stories with a throwback clip of his boy. "Happy Birthday Axl Jack!"

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

This certainly isn't the first time both parents have thrown an epic party for their son. Just last year, the duo hosted a superhero-themed party that included pool time and Coolhaus ice cream.

But for those hoping for some epic photos from this year's celebration, you're in luck! Take a look at some of the highlights in our gallery below.

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Birthday Boy

When Fergie's son turned six, the Black Eyed Peas singer wanted to go back! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Axl's Island!

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Who's Hungry?!

Fergie and Terri Jackson showcase just some of the delicious desserts guests were able to enjoy.

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Hugs for Days

Dana Ferguson watches close by as Fergie delivers one of her signature hugs.

Article continues below

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Listen Up!

Everybody freeze! The birthday boy is ready to speak!

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Presents Time

Christmas may not be for a couple months, but that doesn't mean it's too early for a few toys.

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Wrap It Up

Before the fun begins, Fergie makes a few last-minute additions to the bash!

Article continues below

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Aloha

It was the perfect day for an outdoor party!

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Make a Wish

A birthday party wouldn't be complete without the birthday boy blowing out the candles.

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Dress to Impress

While we're not positive there was a dress code for this celebration, we have a feeling beach attire was more than acceptable.

Article continues below

Fergie, Axl Jack

Instagram

Party's Here!

It was a celebration to remember at Axl's Island. Well done, Fergie!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fergie , Birthdays , Family , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.