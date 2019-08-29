by Chris Harnick | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 11:26 AM
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting some new faces for season 10. And no, that's not a reference to any nips and tucks.
Hot on the heels of Denise Richards confirming her return for season 10, Bravo announced actress Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, a friend of Lisa Rinna's, will be appearing in the new season. As previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump, an original member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will not return after nine seasons on the reality series. Vanderpump is still part of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.
"I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it's exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!" Beauvais said in a statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish blog.
"Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I'm excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today's crazy world," she continued. "The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you'll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn't have it any other way!"
Beauvais recently joined the cast of Tell Me a Story season two and Coming 2 America, the Coming to America sequel. Her other credits include Siren, The Magicians, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Playing House, NYPD Blue and Flight.
Bravo tends not to reveal the whole returning cast before premiere, but it's safe to expect Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna to return alongside Denise Richards. No premiere date has been announced.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
