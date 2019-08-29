Chances are you, like many of us, recently devoured Fleabag on Amazon. The series, created by, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, recently picked up 11 Emmy nominations for its second and potentially final season. But! If season two is indeed the last time Waller-Bridge will revisit Fleabag, there's still one more chance you can see her become the title character: on the big screen.

Originally a one-woman show, Waller-Bridge brought the stage show to New York for a Broadway run and it's back in the UK for a run on the West End. On Thursday, Sept. 12, the show will be broadcast live from the UK by way of National Theatre Live. There will be encore screenings at later dates.