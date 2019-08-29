Shawn Mendes Poses Shirtless With an Avocado and Stars Are Here for It

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 7:22 AM

Shawn Mendes

Oh! Hi, Shawn Mendes!

The 21-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a shirtless photo of himself eating an avocado. In the pic, the crooner gives fans a peek at his abs and scoops out the raw green goodness. After seeing the snap, several celebrities couldn't help but leave a playful comment.

"If you're happy, I'm happy," John Mayer wrote in the comments section.

"Remember when I trained [you] to get those abs?" added OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

"Avocad-oh," commented Hoodie Allen. "[You] just gonna post s--t like this and expect my wife not to leave me!"

Other stars, however, were more focused on the avocado.

"Avo straight?!" wrote Winnie Harlow. "W/e come on gains!!!!" 

"Um…I'm here for the avocado," added Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

A few YouTube stars reacted to the post, as well.

"Wow a man with taste," added James Charles

"Suddenly I love avocados," Manny MUA wrote.

It certainly has been a busy time for the artist. Earlier this week, he took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards for a steamy performance of "Señorita" with Camila Cabello. He's also been on the road for Shawn Mendes: The Tour, and fans have spotted Cabello at a few of his shows.

But for now, we'll just leave this photo here for his fans to enjoy.

