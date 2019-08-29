Clear your October calendars, Freeform has set its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming block and you're going to want to stay in for most of the month.

Beginning on October 1—how else will there be 31 nights of Halloween-based programming?—this year's movies include Ghostbusters, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, a 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest special, Scream and The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" episodes. The 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest will tape at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and will celebrate the holiday's biggest pop culture moments and icons. More details to come.

There are some questionable movies slotted in here. What do Iron Man and Finding Nemo have to do with Halloween? Good movies, but Halloween related? Mrs. Doubtfire is always welcome on TVs, but, again, what makes it a Halloween movie? Robin Williams in costume?