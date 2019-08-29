Kang Daniel Reveals His Personal Goals, Struggles As A Solo Performer And More

Former WANNA ONE member-turned-soloist and CEO of his own talent agency Kang Daniel successfully wrapped his first ever solo fan-meet and concert in Singapore on 16 August.
The 22-year-old singer kick started his career by finishing first place in the K-pop trainee reality programme, Produce 101 and made his official debut as part of the eleven-member boy group, WANNA ONE back in 2018. The group achieved amazing success in the year they were active, before disbanding at the beginning of 2019.
After that, Kang decided to go solo and signed with an agency, but the road to his debut was not all smooth sailing.
Earlier this year, Kang filed a lawsuit against his previous talent agency, LM Entertainment, requesting for the termination of his exclusive contract with the company. The spark that set off this legal dispute were reportedly differences between Kang and LM Entertainment with regards to his social media, among other things.
Kang eventually won the battle in court and, in quick succession, set up his own talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment, and prepared his first solo debut album in just two months.
His first solo EP Color On Me would go on to break the record for the highest first-week sales for a soloist in local music charts, and sold over 400,000 copies in just the first week. The title track, "What are you up to" nabbed the number two spots at local music charts and won the number one spot at the weekly South Korean music show, Music Bank.
Kang also recently announced his official fandom name via a V-Live livestream that had over 77,000 people tuning in. It was revealed that they will be called DANITY, which was a combination of his name, "Daniel" and the suffix "-ity". According to the singer, it meant that there was no limit to the memories that Kang Daniel and his fans would make together.
WE! sat down with the idol for an intimate chat before he rocked the Singapore Indoor Stadium on his first solo concert and fan-meet with DANITYs (his official fandom name) in sunny Singapore.
It's your first here since WANNA ONE's concert and you've come back as a solo artist, how does it feel to be back in Singapore?
I remember doing a V-Live here , right in this hotel. But now, I am here alone and have to perform solo, not as a group of 11, from now on. So I think there is a lot to do to fill the stage.
Congratulations on your debut solo EP, Color on Me! Tell us more about the concept in your own words.
First of all, in Korea, I used to say, "I'm going to show you my colours." Because I have a lot of different "colours" to show. So, I chose a title that reflects that.
Speaking of colours, what colour do you think best represents Kang Daniel?
I would say my colour is black because it's the result of mixing all the colours together. The reason why I didn't use black in the teaser images is to show more variety. If you look inside the album, there are many photos in black and I like them too.
My favourite colour in the teaser is actually yellow. Because I look amazing in that photo without any photoshop edits. It showed my jawline well, so I loved it.
With the rise of K-pop internationally, what makes you so uniquely "you"?
I'm still not sure. But I think being honest makes me uniquely me. So the music that I have in this album includes a very honest side of me. From now on, I'm going to show you my true colours and truly live by that.
What is your goal as a solo artist?
It's my goal to show the fans my own music genre, which I have never shown while I was in WANNA ONE. From now on, I am going to show a little more of my serious side so that I can share that ultimate goal in my music career with my fans. I am going to show you that in the next album. Also, I want to show better quality performances too.
Any parting words for your fans in Singapore?
This is my first time in Singapore after my solo debut so I'm both nervous and excited. I am so happy to be in Singapore and I hope you are excited about the things I have prepared to show, my colour and me as Kang Daniel.