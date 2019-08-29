Kang Daniel Reveals His Personal Goals, Struggles As A Solo Performer And More

Former WANNA ONE member-turned-soloist and CEO of his own talent agency Kang Daniel successfully wrapped his first ever solo fan-meet and concert in Singapore on 16 August.

The 22-year-old singer kick started his career by finishing first place in the K-pop trainee reality programme, Produce 101 and made his official debut as part of the eleven-member boy group, WANNA ONE back in 2018. The group achieved amazing success in the year they were active, before disbanding at the beginning of 2019.

After that, Kang decided to go solo and signed with an agency, but the road to his debut was not all smooth sailing.

Earlier this year, Kang filed a lawsuit against his previous talent agency, LM Entertainment, requesting for the termination of his exclusive contract with the company. The spark that set off this legal dispute were reportedly differences between Kang and LM Entertainment with regards to his social media, among other things.

Kang eventually won the battle in court and, in quick succession, set up his own talent agency, KONNECT Entertainment, and prepared his first solo debut album in just two months.

His first solo EP Color On Me would go on to break the record for the highest first-week sales for a soloist in local music charts, and sold over 400,000 copies in just the first week. The title track, "What are you up to" nabbed the number two spots at local music charts and won the number one spot at the weekly South Korean music show, Music Bank.

Kang also recently announced his official fandom name via a V-Live livestream that had over 77,000 people tuning in. It was revealed that they will be called DANITY, which was a combination of his name, "Daniel" and the suffix "-ity". According to the singer, it meant that there was no limit to the memories that Kang Daniel and his fans would make together.

WE! sat down with the idol for an intimate chat before he rocked the Singapore Indoor Stadium on his first solo concert and fan-meet with DANITYs (his official fandom name) in sunny Singapore.