5 Things You Didn't Know About Song Kang, Love Alarm's Adorable Male Lead

1. He debuted just two years ago on his first television drama

At 22, Song scored a role as the main character's childhood friend on The Liar and His Lover. And his star has definitely been on the rise since then. This year alone, Song has played parts in three television shows: When The Devil Calls Your Name, Sweet Home, and headlining Love Alarm.

2. He beat out over 900 applicants for the role of Song Kang

The dashing actor emerged at the top of the heap after an intensive search for the webtoon-turned-drama's main lead character — and many of them were K-pop idols and models, to boot! In an interview with Hype, the filmmaker revealed that Song's "innocent and sentimental aura" was what won him the part.