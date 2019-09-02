5 Things You Didn't Know About Song Kang, Love Alarm's Adorable Male Lead

Instagram/Song Kang
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 2 Sep. 2019 9:05 PM
When it comes to dashing male leads, South Korea definitely has no shortage of them. But Song Kang is a name that you will want to keep your eye on. At just 25 years old, the statuesque stunner (he stands at 1.84m tall) has an indescribable presence that just lights up on screen.
On his latest project — Netflix's Love Alarm, which also stars Kim So-Hyun and Jung Ga-Ram — Song plays his role as rich little poor boy Hwang Sun-oh to the hilt — pouty, pillowy lips, doe-like eyes, mischievous smile and all. Here, get to know the Korean actor that's got the industry buzzing.
1. He debuted just two years ago on his first television drama
At 22, Song scored a role as the main character's childhood friend on The Liar and His Lover. And his star has definitely been on the rise since then. This year alone, Song has played parts in three television shows: When The Devil Calls Your Name, Sweet Home, and headlining Love Alarm.
2. He beat out over 900 applicants for the role of Song Kang
The dashing actor emerged at the top of the heap after an intensive search for the webtoon-turned-drama's main lead character — and many of them were K-pop idols and models, to boot! In an interview with Hype, the filmmaker revealed that Song's "innocent and sentimental aura" was what won him the part.
Courtesy of Netflix
3. He was a music show host
If Song already seems familiar to you, you might have noticed him when he was the host of popular music show Inkigayo from 18 February to 28 October 2018. His co-hosts? SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and DIA's Jung Chae-Yeon. The trio remains close friends.
4. He is a huge BTS stan
The actor became a solid ARMY after his stint on Inkigayo, where he heard BTS' songs and watched them perform on stage. "I heard idol songs before, but after I was the MC for Inkigayo, I realized that there was a different energy," he told SpoTV News in an interview. "My heart especially fluttered when I saw BTS. I fell in love with their stage. Everyone is so handsome and cool. I don't think I can even compete with them."
5. He learned a lot about acting from Kim So-hyun on Love Alarm
This is one of Song's biggest roles to date, so the one person he turned to for advice on the set of Love Alarm. In his SpoTV News interview, he revealed that he asked the actress for a lot of advice — especially on "heart-fluttering points".
"I was worried that I would be an inconvenience to her, he said. "I didn't think I would be enough, but she contacted me whenever there were difficult scenes. She would tell me, ‘You did great today. I also became emotional while acting', which made me feel more confident."
