K-Pop Supergroup SuperM Reveals Debut Release Date & More Details

Looks like it's full steam ahead for K-pop supergroup, SuperM!

EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong as well as WayV's Ten and Lucas were last seen on 26 August, reportedly jetting off to Dubai to shoot their debut music video under their collective new group.

Since then, so many things have been announced with regards to the group's debut. First off, SuperM's talent agency, SM Entertainment has announced via their social media platforms the group's official debut date as well as the group's promotion schedule so that fans will know when the new content will drop.

SuperM's is set to release their first mini-album worldwide on 4 October. Fans can expect "best quality music and 'on-another-level' performances" by the group and the CEO of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo-Man produced the mini-album himself.