K-Pop Supergroup SuperM Reveals Debut Release Date & More Details

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 1:28 AM

SuperM, SM Entertainment

Courtesy of SM Entertainment

Looks like it's full steam ahead for K-pop supergroup, SuperM! 

EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong as well as WayV's Ten and Lucas were last seen on 26 August, reportedly jetting off to Dubai to shoot their debut music video under their collective new group. 

Since then, so many things have been announced with regards to the group's debut. First off, SuperM's talent agency, SM Entertainment has announced via their social media platforms the group's official debut date as well as the group's promotion schedule so that fans will know when the new content will drop. 

SuperM's is set to release their first mini-album worldwide on 4 October. Fans can expect "best quality music and 'on-another-level' performances" by the group and the CEO of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo-Man produced the mini-album himself. 

In terms of SuperM's promotional schedule, fans can look forward to several individual and group concept images that are likely to be revealed via their official social media channels. On top of that, there will be a performance video that will be released on 29 September, 12am KST and a teaser of their debut music video on 30 September, 12am KST. 

As all seven members are well-known for their powerful stage presence and performance, there is no question that SuperM will absolute destroy the stage with their performance debut, which will be in the United States. 

The "Avengers of K-Pop" SuperM To Reportedly Film Debut Music Video In Dubai

There are question marks towards the end of the promotion schedule that was released and no one knows what SM Entertainment has in store for fans of SuperM at that time. 

Meanwhile, vlog footages of SuperM has been posted on all of SM Entertainment and SuperM's official social media pages, showing the group recording the album in June 2019 and having a dance rehearsal on 17 August 2019. Hence, there is no shortage of content coming from this epic K-pop boy group. 

Stay tuned for more updates as we anticipate SuperM's album drop in October!

