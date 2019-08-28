Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab Is an '80s & '90s Dream Come True

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., 28 Aug. 2019 9:24 PM

Lisa Frank x Casetify

Casetify

Ready for some serious throwback love? We know we are, because the Lisa Frank x Casetify collab launches today! The long-awaited collection ranges from $20-$72  and features iPhone cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, phone pockets, phone ring holders and more, all in the rainbow-hued and fantastic animal-filled designs '80s and '90s kids grew up with.

Check out a sample of phone cases below and shop the full Lisa Frank x Casetify Collection on the Casetify site. Happy shopping, and remember: Just be you!

Lisa Frank Compostion Book iPhone Case

Hey, and tie-dye is in again. Everyone wins!

Ecomm: Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab
$50 Casetify
Lisa Frank Zoomer & Zorbit iPhone Case

Heading to Area 51? Let the aliens know you come in peace.

Ecomm: Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab
$49 Casetify
Lisa Frank Stickerfest iPhone Case

This sticker-filled design totally reminds us of our fave Trapper Keeper back in the day.

Ecomm: Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab
$50 Casetify
Lisa Frank Color the Lines iPhone Case

Is there anything better than unicorns and sparkles? We think not.

Ecomm: Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab
$49 Casetify
Lisa Frank Zoomer & Zorbit Universe iPhone Case

Because you can never have too many peace-lovin' aliens.

Ecomm: Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab
$49 Casetify
Lisa Frank Junkfood Universe iPhone Case

Yum! All of our favorite tween snack bar treats are here.

Ecomm: Lisa Frank x Casetify Collab
$50 Casetify

Shop the full Lisa Frank x Casetify Collection on the Casetify site.

