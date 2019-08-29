EXO's Chen Is Making His Comeback In October And EXO-Ls Couldn't Be More Excited

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 29 Aug. 2019 12:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chen, EXO

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Get ready to groove to a new tempo this fall — EXO's Chen is preparing to drop a new solo album!

The news was confirmed today by the K-pop star's parent company SM Entertainment, who reportedly responded to news reports made by South Korean outlets that the singer was preparing for a comeback.

"Chen is preparing to release a solo album in early October," an SM Entertainment representative confirmed with local news outlets.

Of course, EXOL-s celebrated the news on social media, rooting for their "vocal king", as one Twitter user dubbed him.

"Am I ready for #CHEN's first comeback? I haven't even recovered from his first solo, man... I still listen to Beautiful Goodbye on repeat," another said

One super excited fan even demanded for the pre-order links to be released, "@SMTOWNGLOBAL drop the link for pre orders for Chen's second solo album! We're waiting!"

The upcoming solo album marks Chen's second since debuting his EP April, and a Flower earlier this year in — when else? — April, and is his first solo comeback since releasing the album.

At its peak the album reached 2nd place on the Gaon album chart, and 7th on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Chen is part of EXO, one of the most commercially successful boy bands in South Korean History, along with fellow members  Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , EXO , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.