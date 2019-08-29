Get ready to groove to a new tempo this fall — EXO's Chen is preparing to drop a new solo album!

The news was confirmed today by the K-pop star's parent company SM Entertainment, who reportedly responded to news reports made by South Korean outlets that the singer was preparing for a comeback.

"Chen is preparing to release a solo album in early October," an SM Entertainment representative confirmed with local news outlets.

Of course, EXOL-s celebrated the news on social media, rooting for their "vocal king", as one Twitter user dubbed him.

"Am I ready for #CHEN's first comeback? I haven't even recovered from his first solo, man... I still listen to Beautiful Goodbye on repeat," another said.

One super excited fan even demanded for the pre-order links to be released, "@SMTOWNGLOBAL drop the link for pre orders for Chen's second solo album! We're waiting!"