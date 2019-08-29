K-Pop Star Lee Jong-Hyun Announces Departure From CNBLUE Amid Controversies

According to the screenshot of the DM she received from Lee, the former CNBLUE member had said, "I'm really enjoying watching your YouTube channel. They're really fun, please upload more. Your belly fat is really cute."

Park captioned the screenshot, wondering if the messages came from a real CNBLUE member or a fake account.

Both Park and Lee received backlash from this post. Netizens were commenting on how inappropriate Lee was acting towards Park, while others accused Park of trying to "ruin" the idol's career.

Both parties made public statements after this controversy and shortly after, Lee announced his departure from CNBLUE.

"Once again, I would like to apologize to the people I have hurt through my inappropriate words and actions, and also to the people who have been very disappointed in me," the disgraced K-pop star's statement read.

"Also, although it is late, I am announcing that I am leaving CNBLUE. I am sorry that I have hurt the members, and I have told the members I am leaving the group. I feel ashamed to have disappointed the fans who have believed in me," he continued.

Explaining his decision to release a statement only now, he said, "Since all of the members, including myself, are serving in the military, it took a long time to express my opinion and announce this. I am sorry, and I feel grateful to my agency who waited for me."

He ended his statement saying, "I feel very regretful over my wrongdoings, and I am willing to accept the criticism from people. I am sorry for causing trouble."