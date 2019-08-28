FT Island’s Minhwan and Yulhee Are Expecting Twins!

F.T. Island's Minhwan and his wife Yulhee have confirmed that they are expecting, not one, but two new additions to their family.

The news was made public after the couple made a visit to the gynaecologist on KBS' reality television show Mr. House Husband, and the doctor confirmed the happy news for the couple.

"I wondered if this could really happen to me. My heart was beating so fast, and I couldn't hear a thing. How could such a great fortune come to me?" Minhwan told the producers of the show in a confessional.

Yulhee was equally emotional and happy when she heard the news.

"As soon as I heard the news, a tear fell down my cheek. [The twins] look so lovely even through the ultrasound. I can't believe it," she said, according to a translation by soompi.

She then took to Instagram to share a photo of the ultrasound along with a sweet message.