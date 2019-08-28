EXCLUSIVE!

Modern Family Celebrates Its Final Season With a Salute to the Characters

  by
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 28 Aug. 2019 12:30 PM

It's the beginning of the end for Modern Family, and to celebrate, ABC is pulling out all the stops, including releasing some very modern art.

E! News has your first look at the season 11 character posters with each of your favorites, from Phil to Dylan and Luke to Lily, getting their time to shine in an artistic portrait with specific winks to their characters.

The new season, which is in production now, is the show's last. ABC made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement about the series and creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Modern Family Outdoes Itself With Pregnancy Twist

See the new art below.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Dylan

Reid Ewing returns as Dylan.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Cam

Eric Stonestreet won two Emmys for playing Cam.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Jay

Ed O'Neill is back as Jay, alongside his trusty pooch.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Manny

Rico Rodriguez has played Manny since the show began.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Joe

Jeremy Maguire returns as Joe,

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Gloria

Sofia Vergara is back as Gloria.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Phil

Ty Burrell already has his first post-Modern Family series lined up: Fox's Duncanville.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Haley

Sarah Hyland, who is also at work on a new series for ABC, returns as Haley.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Luke

Nolan Gould returns as Luke.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Lily

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons joined the cast in 2011.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Mitch

Jesse Tyler Ferguson suits up as Mitch for one final season.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Alex

Ariel Winter, who will also guest star on Law & Order: SVU season 21, returns as Alex.

Modern Family Final Season

ABC

Claire

Julie Bowen won two Emmys for playing Claire.

E! News spoke with Ty Burrell at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour and he opened up about working on the final season.

"The first ‘first last' was the table read and it was actually…fairly emotional, but I still feel like we won't really start feeling it until we get closer to the end," Burrell told press while promoting his new animated series Duncanville. "I think right now we're all just feeling so grateful for the time that we've had, for the 11 years that we've all been on such a special ride that it's not feeling like the end yet, when I think the end is going to be hard—be genuinely hard."

Modern Family season 11 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

