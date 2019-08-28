Chris Martin, an Instagram boyfriend? Sounds like paradise for Dakota Johnson.

Well, that's precisely how it looked as the actress and Coldplay frontman were spotted in New York City together. As you can see in the picture below, the Peanut Butter Falcon actress was posing with someone else while the musician snapped the photo for them. Needless to say, Chris is an MVP boyfriend for helping out and taking the shot of Johnson with who appears to be a fan.

Judging by the sighting, the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2017, are going strong despite summer breakup rumors.

In April, a source told E! News the two could actually get much more serious. "An engagement could definitely be in the cards," the source said.