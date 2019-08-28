MythBusters' Jessi Combs Dead at 36 After "Horrific Accident"

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 28 Aug. 2019 9:59 AM
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Hollywood and the sports community is mourning the loss of Jessi Combs.
E! News can confirm the professional racer known as the "fastest woman on four wheels" and TV personality passed away on Tuesday after getting into an accident in southeast Oregon. She was 36.
The Harney County Sheriff's Office told E! News that they received a call reporting that a jet car attempting to break a land speed record on the Alvord Desert had crashed leading to one fatality. Officials later identified the driver of the vehicle as Jessi who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
A member of Jessi's team also confirmed the news in an Instagram Video today.
"So I don't know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know," Terry L. Madden wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"
She continued, "We the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want ‘take a deep breath, relax' and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly."
According to Terry, the family is planning a way for fans to donate to Jessi's foundation in the wake of her shocking death.
In addition to being a professional race car driver, Jessi hosted MythBusters from 2009-2010. She also appeared in the TV series documentary Overhaulin. And just last year, she appeared as a guest in Jay Leno's Garage.
But perhaps her greatest passion was all things driving and racing. According to her website, Jessi had a "lifelong dream to become a driver" that began at a young age.
"This fearless young lady found a love for speed and its machines at a very young age. That passion has brought Jessi to some remarkable achievements in her life which have empowered millions globally to recognize her as one of the best female role models in the world of motorsports," her website shared. "Men love her skills and looks while women are fascinated and drawn in by her capacity to rock it out in a man's world."
And if you weren't impressed with her skills yet, Jessi also earned a degree in Custom Automotive Fabrication at Wyotech allowing her to work as a metal fabricator.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jessi's family during this difficult time.
